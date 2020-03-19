Mon Health System to offer drive-through testing for Coronavirus

Mon Health will begin offering drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 starting Friday, March 20th.

The first site will be at the Surgicare South area of the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To qualify for a test, patients must be pre-screened by calling the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798. Patients also need to present a government issued identification card.

The medical center is taking additional steps to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including reducing traffic throughout facilities, adhering to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines, and increasing screening measures.

The hospital asks that anyone experiencing non-life-threatening respiratory symptoms do not walk into a clinic. Instead, call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at 304-285-3798.