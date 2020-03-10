Mon Health System wants to build small format hospital in Fairmont

Mon Health System filed a letter of intent Tuesday to seek a certificate of need from the state to build a small format hospital in the Fairmont Region.

The proposed project will be the first in the state.

Small format hospitals are accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer hospital-based services that include inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services, and full-service emergency services – just on a smaller scale than larger hospitals.

A number of states, like neighboring Pennsylvania, already have small format hospitals that promote improved and close-to-home healthcare.

"This is a perfect solution for the Fairmont region and its surrounding communities in the wake of the recent announcement by owners to close the existing hospital," said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. "Mon Health already owns property in the Fairmont community that is sufficient to support a small format hospital. We are looking forward to bringing the high quality, cost efficiency and caring environment that Mon Health is known for to the Fairmont region."

Mon Health System says it recently formed the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, Inc.

Goldberg said that Mon Health has been in ongoing discussions to identify solutions for the Fairmont region with Gov. Jim Justice, federal and state legislators, and other healthcare operators.

"We applaud Governor Justice's vision and direction to sustain hospital related services and jobs for the residents of Greater Fairmont. Mon Health is a dedicated provider of care across our region and with this approach will continue to keep our promises to be a provider of care to those in need in our neighborhoods," said Goldberg. "We thank our state and federal delegation for their support."

The state must review and approve Mon Health's certificate of need to allow the planned hospital development to proceed.

