Money and equipment stolen from high school baseball facility

Police in Logan County are searching for a suspect or suspects accused of stealing from a high school baseball team.

The break in occurred at the Man High School Baseball facility.

The person or persons responsible managed to get away with more than $5,000 in Bingo prizes, equipment, hats, balls, bats and other tools.

Officers were able to get fingerprints and are reviewing surveillance cameras.

Team officials say in recent days several people have come forward and return some of the items taken after unknowingly purchasing the stolen items. But, they say a number of the items are still missing.

