Monongahela National Forest Closes Campgrounds until Further Notice

Tuesday Monongahela National Forest closed all developed campgrounds for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Notifications to renters who reserved sites will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed.

Officials say these actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.

Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District:

Bear Heaven Campground



Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground



Stuart Recreation Area Campground



Big Bend Campground



Gatewood Group Campground



Jess Judy Campground



Red Creek Campground



Seneca Shadows Campground



Spruce Knob Lake Campground Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District:

Island Campground



Laurel Fork Campground Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District:

Day Run Campground



Pocahontas Campground



Tea Creek Campground



Williams River Campsites



Blue Bend Campground



Blue Meadow Group Campground



Lake Sherwood Campground Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District:

Big Rock Campground



Bishop Knob Campground



Cranberry Campground



Cranberry River Camp Sites



Summit Lake Campground



Williams River Camp Sites