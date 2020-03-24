Monongahela National Forest Closes Campgrounds until Further Notice

ELKINS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Tuesday Monongahela National Forest closed all developed campgrounds for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
Notifications to renters who reserved sites will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed.
Officials say these actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.
