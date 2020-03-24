Monongahela National Forest Closes Campgrounds until Further Notice

ELKINS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Tuesday Monongahela National Forest closed all developed campgrounds for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Notifications to renters who reserved sites will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed. 

Officials say these actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing. 

Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District:

  • Bear Heaven Campground
  • Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground
  • Stuart Recreation Area Campground
  • Big Bend Campground
  • Gatewood Group Campground
  • Jess Judy Campground
  • Red Creek Campground
  • Seneca Shadows Campground
  • Spruce Knob Lake Campground

    Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District:

  • Island Campground
  • Laurel Fork Campground

    Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District:

  • Day Run Campground
  • Pocahontas Campground
  • Tea Creek Campground
  • Williams River Campsites
  • Blue Bend Campground
  • Blue Meadow Group Campground
  • Lake Sherwood Campground

    Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District:

  • Big Rock Campground
  • Bishop Knob Campground
  • Cranberry Campground
  • Cranberry River Camp Sites
  • Summit Lake Campground
  • Williams River Camp Sites

