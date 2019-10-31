Monthly gathering for veterans in Ironton approaching 1-year anniversary

It's coming up on the 1-year anniversary of Veterans 4 Veterans, an event held once a month in Ironton.

It's coming up on the 1-year anniversary of Veterans 4 Veterans, an event held once a month in Ironton.

The Party Place on South 3rd Street invites vets in to socialize and enjoy food. A veteran resource officer comes and makes sure the special guests are aware of benefits they have access to.

Tuesday night's event included a chili-cookoff, live music, and an auction benefiting Wreaths Across America.

"There are a lot of guys behind me that didn't know they qualified for education or for free medical care," Party Place owner Martin Jackson said.

The event is typically held on the last Thursday of each month. It was held Tuesday because they didn't want to interfere with trick or treat.

