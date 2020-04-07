More cases of COVID-19 uncovered at nursing center after onsite testing

Three more people associated with a nursing center in Kanawha County have contracted COVID-19, according to the Kanawha County Health Department.

Initially, the Eastbrook Center at 3819 Chesterfield Avenue in Charleston confirmed one patient had tested positive on Sunday, April 5.

The total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility is now five, four patients and one employee testing positive.

The Kanawha County Health Department says Monday morning 124 patients and 39 staff members were tested.

The health department has received 69 negative results from the facility. A total of 52 tests are currently pending from the onsite testing.

All remaining staff members have been contacted to set up appointments at the KCHD for testing.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.