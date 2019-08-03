More people are dying from drugs in urban areas than in rural ones, CDC says

People who live in urban areas are dying from drug overdoses at a higher rate than those in rural parts of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That conclusion reverses a trend for most of the last decade, in which there were more drug overdose deaths in rural areas of the country.

The finding is in a new analysis from the CDC.

The rate of rural overdose deaths outpaced the rate of urban overdose deaths from 2007 through 2015, but that trend flipped in 2016 and 2017.

The study found overdose deaths in urban counties were attributed more to heroin, cocaine and synthetic opioids in 2017.

Overdose deaths in rural counties were tied more to prescription opioids such as morphine and oxycodone.

Researchers said there were nearly 69,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, 47,590 of which involved opioids.

