More positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Boyd County, Ky

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says the 55-year-old woman and 32-year-old woman are now isolating at home.

The total number of positive cases in Boyd County is now 22. 490 people in the county have been tested.

Ashland-Boyd County Health Department continues to work on case contacts and monitoring of contacts for symptoms.

Officials say should a contact of a positive case become symptomatic COVID19 testing will be initiated.

