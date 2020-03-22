More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ohio

Ohio health officials have confirmed more than 100 additional cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 351 total cases have come back positive. The number of positive cases stood at 247 Saturday afternoon.

Three people in Ohio have now died from coronavirus. The third death was reported Saturday.

Of the 40 counties to have now reported a case, Gallia County is the only one in our region to confirm a diagnosis.

DeWine is holding a news conference Sunday afternoon on the new numbers.