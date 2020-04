Over 1,100 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the update Saturday as he reported 206 new cases which brings the state's total to 2,707.

It is the second highest jump in cases for Kentucky since they have been recording cases of the coronavirus.

Beshear said 40 of the new cases are linked to nursing homes throughout Kentucky.

Seven more people have died over complications from the virus, raising the death toll to 144.