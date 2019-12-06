More than $146 million to be used in W.Va. Roads to Prosperity program

West Virginia’s Roads to Prosperity program got a big boost Friday.

During a news conference, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state had sold $600 million in general obligation state road bonds and generated more than $746 million.

That’s more than $146 million to be used for highway, bridge and secondary road construction projects through the state.

Justice says in the two years since the start of the program that more than 500 major projects have been completed, spanning more than 1,000 miles of roadways.

“We've done all this work on the secondary roads, but there's still a ton to do,” Justice said. “There's still a bunch for us to do. Well, here's a whole bunch of extra money, a whole bunch of extra money that you can do a ton more."

Justice also stated that the sale of the bonds are providing jobs and bringing more people into the state.

