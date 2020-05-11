More than 180 mining layoffs announced in Floyd County

The Kentucky Career Center Office of Employer & Apprenticeship Services reports Redhawk Mining LLC in Floyd County has laid off more than 180 employees.

A statement from Redhawk Mining LLC says COVID-19 is a contributing factor to the layoffs.

"Due to unforeseen business circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unanticipated market downturn and a sudden decline in customer orders, Redhawk plans to idle its entire Spurlock Complex," part of the statement said.

One hundred eighty-two employees are being affected as part of the layoffs that take effect on May 11.

