More than 24,000 tested for COVID-19 in Ohio

More than 24,000 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday 1,653 have tested positive and the death toll has risen to 29 since Saturday's 25.

The ages of patients range in as young as just under a year old up to 98-years-old.

During an originally unscheduled Sunday update, the governor released the new numbers, while discussing a conversation he had earlier with President Trump to talk about getting approval to sanitize N95 masks for first responders.