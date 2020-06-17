More than $26 million secured to rebuild elementary school damaged in 2016 floods

A grant worth more than $26 million was announced Wednesday for the West Virginia School Building Authority.

Congressman Alex Mooney says the $26,851,044.60 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will fund the relocation of Clendenin Elementary School, which was damaged during the 2016 floods.

“I’m glad this FEMA funding was secured for the Clendenin Elementary School so that students can continue to learn, study and grow in a safe, healthy and clean environment,” said Congressman Mooney.

