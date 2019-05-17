More than 30 bills to be a part of next week's special session in W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced 30 bills will be part of next week’s special session.

Lawmakers will be returning to Charleston for the session that begins Monday.

Justice, through his office, said some of the bills were vetoed following the regular legislative session for technical reasons. He also noted cooperative efforts between lawmakers were held to correct the errors.

Some of the noted bills include legislation changing the state’s anti-hazing law and vertical integration for medical cannabis companies.

In addition to these bills, the governor also included supplemental appropriation bills that will set aside additional funding for agencies with financial needs.