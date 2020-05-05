More than 300 tested on first day of Ashland COVID-19 site

After just one day of testing, more than 300 people were tested for COVID-19 at a new site in Boyd County, state health officials said Tuesday.

The location is part of Kentucky's partnership with Kroger Health to get 20,000 people tested within a five week period.

The site is the first in northeastern Kentucky. The closest to the area was opened two weeks ago in Pikeville and saw 900 hundred cars come through in a day.

"I represent northeast Kentucky," said Sen. Robin Webb "When I look at the map there was a big void from Pikeville to Kenton County."

Webb sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear asking for a site to open in the area saying there was a high rate of interstate travel because of close proximity to Ohio and West Virginia.

"This is a regional effort," said Webb. "It's for the region. It is for whether you have symptoms, whether you don't have symptoms. It is for data collection, and peace of mind so we can get a handle on the response to this and perhaps enable the economy to move forward faster."

The testing is set up at the ACTC campus just off the Industrial Parkway. It is open to any Kentuckian who registers online. To do that, click here.

On Tuesday, Beshear said there were still around 100 spots open for Thursday's testing.

"This is an area we know has been hit and there's an area surrounding it where we haven't had enough tested," Beshear said Sunday.

As of Tuesday, 688 people have been tested for the virus in Greenup County, while 12 came back positive. In Boyd County, 1,150 people have been tested, with 31 cases coming back positive. Three people have died from the virus.

"We've lost three exceptional lives," said Webb. "And we've lost a very raged age from no underlying comorbidity to an aged population. I remind people of that who minimizes this pandemic, the impact that it has and the citizens we have personally lost."

When Beshear announced the testing site last week, Boyd County resident Kim Gibson said she immediately went online to register.

"I have autoimmune disease and my husband has stage 4 COPD, and we were waiting for a site to open in or near Ashland."

Gibson says the testing process was efficient and several health measures are taken to keep everyone safe.

"It was very surreal," Gibson described the process. "I see it every day when I'm going into to grocery story or I'm going to gather the mail and I have my mask on. I know it's out there, but when you walk into an atmosphere like that, it's here."

Gibson says she was told it would take 48 hours for her results to come back.

It is unclear if the testing will be extended beyond Thursday.

