More than 350 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio

Cases of COVID-19 rose in Ohio Easter Sunday as a new death was reported.

State health officials say 6,604 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus.

The one new death reported raiseds the number of deaths to 248.

It’s the smallest rise in the death toll for some time in Ohio, as for several days ten or more deaths linked to the virus have been reported at a time.

Governor Mike DeWine did not hold any news briefings over the weekend, but is expected to give an update Monday at 2 p.m.