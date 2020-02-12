More than 50 jobs affected by layoffs at Pleasant Valley Hospital

Pleasant Valley Hospital in Mason County has announced plans for layoffs and the closure of a department.

According to a news release Wednesday, PVH will discontinue obstetric services, effective Friday, Feb. 28.

The release also says that the hospital will "reduce" 53 positions.

The majority of positions will be affected by not filling 25 currently vacant positions. Savings will also be accomplished through reducing part-time hours, retiring employees, and attrition.

According to the hospital, 25 employees will be displaced.

