More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during his daily briefing Thursday addressed elective surgeries and the postponement of those procedures.

Gov. DeWine says he is urging healthcare providers to talk with patients who had a procedure postponed and reevaluate to determine if that can now move forward.

In March, Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health issued an order postponing elective surgeries.

His briefing Thursday comes amid the news that there are now 14,694 cases of COVID-19 in the state. That's more than 500 new cases being reported.

Deaths have now gone up to 656. 2,960 people have been hospitalized.