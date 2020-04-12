More than 9,000 without power in Pike County

More than 9,000 customers are without power in Pike County, Kentucky Sunday evening.

Kentucky Power is reporting roughly 9,900 homes are in the dark as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Close to 3,000 were without power in Floyd County.

WSAZ Meteorologist Andy Chilian says strong wind gusts were reported across Pike County Sunday evening. The Pike County station on the Kentucky Mesonet, a collection of automated weather observation stations across the state, recorded a wind gust of 79 mph.

There is no word on the extent of any wind damage or how long power is expected to be out in these areas.

