"More than Addiction" group offers support, and hopes to end stigma

A new organization hoping to change the narrative of addiction and spark compassion in hurricane launched with a big celebration Friday.

People from the community came to Valley Park to commemorate the launch of "More Than Addiction" a group that highlights the stories of people impacted by the grips of drug addiction.

The free celebration featured food, music, guest speakers, giveaways, and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The program was started in honor of co-founder Karla Hilliard's younger brother.

"I lost my only brother, he would have been 26 today on June 14, to a heroin overdose the day after Christmas. I knew after his death I needed to do something. I wanted to do work that would somehow honor him and also help people who are struggling," Hilliard said.

The people running the group say they hope to make those who struggle with addiction feel seen and heard through this program.

You can find out more about "More than Addiction" by going to the group's Facebook Page.