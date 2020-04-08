More than a dozen WVU students test positive for COVID-19

More than a dozen West Virginia University students have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Wednesday.

It reports the students apparently have returned to private, off-campus residences. It’s believed they have not been on campus in recent weeks.

WVU reports that its campus and buildings have been closed since March 20, with limited exceptions.

The university and the Monongalia County Health Department have been reaching out to people with whom the students could have come into contact.

University officials urge students and residents to follow proper social distancing guidelines, as well as other habits to help prevent the spread of the virus.

