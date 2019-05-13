More than a dozen busted in stolen property ring

More than a dozen people were arrested in connection with a property theft ring that turned up nearly $250,000 worth of stolen belongings, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Those suspects are facing up to 72 charges, according to investigators, who say more arrests and charges are expected. They’re also looking for more stolen property.

Investigators say most of the incidents happened in the Sissonville area, and they’re matching up stolen property with owners. They say the sweep follows a multi-county investigation into Ervin “Tubby” Page and his associates.

Police released the names of the following suspects facing felony charges:

Ervin “Tubby” Page, 50, of Charleston. Two felony counts of transferring/receiving stolen property, one count of burglary, and one count of receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle.

Jimmy “Jim Bob” Dean Holcomb, 37, of Kenna. Three counts of breaking and entering, one count of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, one count of assault during commission of a felony, one count conspire to commit a felony, and one count of petit larceny.

Roy Arles Phillips, 21, of Sissonville. One count receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle.

Adam Wayne Moore, 29, of Charleston. One count of felony transferring/receiving stolen property.

Samuel Dylen Harvey, 23, of Charleston. Five counts of breaking and entering, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspire to commit felony, one count of destruction of property, one count of burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

Bobby Joe Davis; one count of breaking and entering and one count of grand larceny.

Timothy S. Jett, 39, of Pigeon, West Virginia. Bench warrant for grand larceny.

Two more people already were in jail on other charges and face the following charges in connection with the property theft:

Kendrick David Summers, 29, of Charleston. Two counts of burglary, six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of grand larceny, one count of third-degree arson, one count of transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle, one count of felony transferring or receiving stolen property, three counts conspire to commit felony and one count petit larceny.

Zackory Tyler Spradling, 19, of Charleston. Five counts of breaking and entering, two counts of burglary, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of petit larceny, two counts conspire to commit felony, and one count misdemeanor destruction of property.

The operation was a joint effort between the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service’s CUFFED Task Force.

Investigators say a woman from Putnam County is among suspects who are still on the run. They say Neighborhood Watch groups and anonymous tips were crucial in helping them break the case.

