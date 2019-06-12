More than a dozen cats discovered inside hot car

A car full of cats was discovered on Tuesday afternoon in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Several cats are being cared for after they were rescued from a hot car Tuesday afternoon.

Some good Samaritans discovered more than a dozen cats in a car in a parking lot in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.

Animal control officers say that the heat in the car registered over a hundred degrees.

In the car a bowl of food was knocked over, the food was covered in feces, and the car smelled like urine and was full of garbage.

At least one cat and a kitten had already died and five more died later at the shelter.

Another kitten in the car was so tiny it still hadn't even opened it's eyes yet.

A warrant has been issued for car owners arrest for animal cruelty charges.

Humane officers say because some of the cats died they're talking with the prosecutor's office about felony charges

 
