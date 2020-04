Cases of COVID-19 in Ohio skyrocketed to over 11,000 Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting 11,602 cases of the virus. That’s 1,380 more than Saturday’s totals.

The death toll also jumped 20 to 471.

The ages of patients range from less than a year old to 106-years-old.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,565 have been hospitalized.