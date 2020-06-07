More voters concerned about George Floyd’s death than the protests afterward

As for the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer put a knee on his throat, in a NBC News/WSJ poll voters by more than a 2-to-1 margin say they’re more worried about his death and the actions of police than they are by recent protests that have occasionally turned violent.

Fifty-nine percent of all voters -- including 54 percent of whites, 65 percent of Latinos and 78 percent of African Americans – say they’re more troubled by Floyd’s death and the actions of police.

That’s compared with 27 percent who say they’re more concerned about the protests over Floyd’s death that have occasionally turned violent.

But there is a partisan divide here: 81 percent of Democratic voters and 59 percent of independents say they’re more concerned about Floyd’s death, versus just 29 percent of Republicans who agree.

Floyd’s death comes as the NBC News/WSJ poll shows a majority of voters – 55 percent – who prefer a candidate for president or Congress who looks for compromise and consensus, even if it means less change.

By contrast, 35 percent say they prefer a candidate who favors bigger and bolder changes, even if that means more division for the country.

