Morehead Police say investigators working the day shift along with the help of Special Response Team executed a search warrant over the weekend at a home in Morehead.

During the search, they found more than $100,000 worth of stolen vehicles and car parts.

Also recovered from the home were stolen firearms, drugs and money.

Adam Schwalbert was arrested and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center on multiple charges.

Officer Bryant Furman is the investigating officer.