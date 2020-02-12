Moses AutoMall of Huntington celebrates 50 years

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:29 PM, Feb 12, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Moses AutoMall of Huntington is celebrating 50 years of service to the tr-state area.

Moses Automall of Huntington celebrates their 50th anniversary with Commemorative coin.

Click here to learn about their commemorative coins.

 