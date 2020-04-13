Most Kentucky churches heed warnings about in-person worship on Easter

Most Kentucky churches did not hold in-person Easter services, heeding warnings against such gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Courier Journal reports many celebrated the holiday Sunday at home with sermons and masses delivered online. But news outlets reported that Kentucky State Police recorded license plate information on about 50 cars parked outside Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County so they could be ordered to self- quarantine for 14 days.

State police Sgt. Josh Lawson says troopers responded to dozens of complaints about church services Sunday.

Other than Maryville, none were in-person. The rest were outdoor services and people were staying in cars.