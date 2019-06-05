Mother: ‘We’re moving’ as HPD look for suspected hit-and-run driver

A driver smashed into two other cars, then ran off.

Huntington police said this is the man who was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run crash on 11th Street West.

One victim tells us, it's the last straw for her family. She's taking her kids and moving away.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block 11th Street West.

Alison Barry is one of the victims. Her white Buick was scraped and stained with red.

She said her family, including three kids, is getting out.

"They hit it so hard, they moved it up on the grass," she said.

She came home about 30 minutes later.

"I was devastated,” Barry said. “We were getting to sell it. Not now."

According to Huntington police, a red pickup hit two cars parked along the curb. Witnesses say everyone inside fled, some on foot, some in another car.

Investigators have also released a photo of the man is believed to be the driver. A surveillance camera caught him running away with a bike he grabbed from the truck bed.

The pickup now in the tow yard, still loaded to the brim with tools and other items. There's a matching white scrape on the driver's side, courtesy of Barry's Buick.

"I'm just glad we weren't in it when this happened," she said.

Kim Eplin saw the aftermath of the crash Tuesday evening.

"It's called the worst end of Huntington, because of all the drugs,” she said.

She is in the medical field and makes stops all around town. She didn't realize it was a hit-and-run incident until we told her.

"I think it's awful. We all have to pay insurance. If you're going to hit somebody, if you're involved in a wreck, you need to stay there until it's all taken care of," Eplin said.

Her daughter and four grandkids are moving in across the street.

"Very nervous,” she said. “I'm scared for my grandbabies living here."

So is Barry.

Just a couple of gold coat hangers kept the fence up Wednesday.

"The drugs, everything that's in this area. We can't raise our kids here,” said Barry. “They can't even come out and play. It's awful."

Barry said the crash did almost $10,000 of damage to her car. So far, it’s been a fight with her insurance company to get coverage.

Huntington police said it’s still an active investigation.

Making things a little more difficult for officers is that the license plate on the pickup belongs to a different vehicle, owned by a woman in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The red pickup has not been registered or stolen.