Mother and daughter face arson-related charges in eastern Ky.

A mother and daughter are accused of being involved in a scheme to burn down their own business, Kentucky State Police say.

Troopers say Manjit Singh, 48, of Greenup County, and her daughter, Harpneet Bath, 27, of Vancouver, Canada, conspired to commit arson and insurance fraud when they allegedly hired a man to burn down their business, Wolfe’s Food Mart and Pool Hall.

In late January, troopers say the Greenup County Sheriff asked Kentucky State Police and FBI for assistance in an arson investigation.

Both Singh and Bath were charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit arson. Bath also was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers say more charges are possible against both women.

