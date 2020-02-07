Mother and daughter missing for months from Kanawha County found

A mother and daughter from Kanawha County who hadn’t been seen by family since late November have been found, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Deputies say Kimberly Cline and her daughter, Abagail Hope Lester, were located in another state.

Law enforcement officers there have verified they are safe and do not want their location revealed.

Just last month, we spoke with Abagail's dad who said Cline had picked up Abagail from school on Nov. 20 and that's the last time they were seen.