Mother and unborn child killed by alleged drunk driver while coming home from baby shower

A family only weeks from celebrating new life now has to mourn the loss of that life...and their mother.

According to West Virginia State Police, the Harris family was driving southbound on W.V. Route 36 coming home from a baby shower in Spencer Saturday evening.

That's when their car was hit head-on by another that was driving on the wrong side of the road. For more information about the crash, click here.

Jonathan Harris and his two children were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but responders say that his wife Sarah, who was 31 weeks pregnant, had to be cut out of the car.

She was taken to CAMC in Charleston where both she and her unborn child passed away.

"Any time a pregnant woman's involved in a crash, there's always concern about their baby," West Virginia State Trooper E.C. Greathouse said. "We didn't realize that this was going to be the ultimate outcome that the mother was going to lose her life as well."

Investigators say the driver of the other car, Justin Fisher, was drunk at the time of the crash.

Greathouse says that the impending charges on Fisher make it a tragedy for both families.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is it's very sad," Greathouse said. "It'll be hard for the family to overcome this. If you have any sort of spiritual background behind you, you know that baby is in a better place."

Fisher is being held at Central Regional Jail in Braxton County on $250,000 bond. Among the many charges against him are two counts of DUI with death.

