Mother charged with child abuse after 2-year-old suffers serious head injury

A mother is charged with child abuse resulting in injury after her 2-year-old son suffered a serious head injury, Cabell County court records show.

Tiffany Best, 22, of Huntington, is in custody in the Western Regional Jail. Her bond is $250,000 cash only.

Investigators say the incident happened March 31.

The toddler was taken to the hospital with a skull fracture and brain bleeding. He also was paralyzed on his right side.

According to the criminal complaint, Best said her son was playing with other kids at her home in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue. She told investigators a 4-year-old boy struck him in the head twice with a metal bar.

A physician told investigators, however, that a child so young could not have inflicted that severe an injury on the victim, saying the injury is consistent with blunt force trauma – possibly from being thrown or shaken.

