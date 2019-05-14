Mother drops baby, pants fall down during arrest caught on camera

The controversial arrest of a suburban Atlanta woman drew an activist group to hold a news conference Tuesday.

An activist group says police should have better handled the arrest in which a woman was thrown to the ground with her pants falling down. (Source: WGCL/City of Covington Police Department/CNN)

Video shows the woman being thrown to the ground with her pants falling down, after she resisted arrest and dropped a baby she was holding.

“I see the police just manhandle this lady, and her pants down,” said witness Alfonso Dennis. “The police just grabbed her and just slammed her, like a wrestling match or something.”

Dennis caught the encounter on camera, as did the arresting officer’s body camera.

At the news conference Tuesday, activists with the nonprofit New Order National Human Rights Organization admitted that the young mother could have done things differently. They also said the arresting officer could have done things differently. Right now, they just want changes.

Police said the officer acted appropriately.

The incident report said 21-year-old Breonna Bell called police to open her locked car. Upon arrival, the responding police officer learned she had two warrants for her arrest for violations of probation.

The officer went to arrest Bell, who had her 7-month-old child in her arms, but said she resisted. The officer said he first told Bell to give the child to her aunt, who was sitting in the car, but Bell refused.

Police said Bell had the baby in her left arm as the officer held onto her right arm.

"She sits down in the vehicle, actually drops the baby,” said Capt. Ken Malcom with Covington Police. “Fortunately, the baby landed on her bottom and was not injured."

Later, Bell’s pants came down, exposing her from the waist down as the officer threw her to the ground while trying to arrest her.

Bell now faces charges of obstruction and cruelty to children.

Copyright 2019 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.