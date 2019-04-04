Mother faces child neglect resulting in injury charges

A mother faces charges after investigators say she squeezed her young daughter so hard that she had to be taken to the hospital, Cabell County court records show.

Jessica Marie Ball, 27, of Huntington, is charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She was arrested early Thursday morning at a home in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue.

Huntington Police Department officers responded to the home after reports of an apparent domestic violence situation.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found Ball in “a state of excited delirium due to methamphetamine she had admittedly taken.” Police also said they found four kids all awake and crying due to the suspect’s “erratic behavior.”

Police say all the kids appeared "dirty and unkept." One of them, identified as Ball’s daughter, began throwing up. The suspect’s sister told police it was because she had been squeezed so hard by her own mother.

That child was transported to the hospital by a Cabell County EMS crew.

Ball was taken to the Western Regional Jail. Her bond is $60,000.

