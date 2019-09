A mother is facing charges in connection with a fire that killed her 10-year-old son.

Maria Young, 34, is in the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond on a first-degree arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and West Virginia State Police say Young intentionally set fire to a house on Charleston Road in Point Pleasant on Aug. 21, 2016.

The fire killed her 10-year-old son, Dominick Young. Investigators arrested Young on Sept. 24.