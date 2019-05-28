Mother gives birth in passenger seat as husband drives to hospital

A Nevada baby was ready to be born and couldn’t even wait for the 10-minute drive to the hospital.

Joliee Lavergne Addison was born in the front seat of her family's car. Her big brother Jayden Addison recorded the entire thing. (Source: KTNV/CNN)

Joliee Lavergne Addison was born in the front seat of her family’s car.

The entire incident was caught on video recorded by her big brother.

The internet is now calling Joliee, “Infinity baby,” after the vehicle she was born in.

Her mother gave birth in an Infiniti FX 35.

“She’s so precious,” said Michael Addison, the girl’s father.

Both Addison and his wife mom are kind of famous thanks to this video.

The video shows the mother who is in the passenger seat, having contractions and delivering Joliee herself.

"That was the most intense situation I've ever been in," Addison said.

He said they were headed to a checkup at Henderson Hospital.

His wife wasn't due until June 8.

“We’re making a pre-baby delivery video to get ready to welcome the baby into the world in the future,” he said. “We didn’t expect it to happen within the next four minutes.”

The entire incident was captured by Jayden Addison. He’s only 10.

“[It was] crazy honestly,” Jayden said. “I would say I was surprised because we were just in the back seat. I was recording and I guess he forgot I had the phone.”

Video shows nurses and doctors helping the family after they arrived to the ER.

“Six hours later, I watched the video, I’m like ‘oh wow,’” Addison said.

“He recorded the whole thing and it was the perfect PG-13 angle.”

Since then, Addison’s post has gone viral.

"After I watched the video, I felt like I had to share it with the world. It was exciting to me. It was a beautiful nightmare," he said.

