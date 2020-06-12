Mother hoping for justice two years after daughter's death

June 12 has deeper meaning for Donetta Pelfrey today than it did before 2018. It's the day her daughter, Kelli Adkins,

was found dead with a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.

The date has now passed twice, and still no one has been arrested for the incident that also left Melvin Courts Jr. dead.

"I wish I could have said goodbye and told her I loved her," Pelfrey told WSAZ on the two-year anniversary of her daughter's death.

Standing in front of the building where her daughter's life ended, Pelfrey held her favorite picture of Kelli, hoping that by sharing her story again it will encourage someone to come forward with information that would lead to an arrest.

"Somebody saw something or heard something and just won't say anything," Pelfrey said. "So there's no closure. There's no justice for her or Melvin."

Pelfrey says what bothers her most is the person who pulled the trigger still roams free, and she is afraid what happened to Kelli and Melvin could happen to someone else.

"I don't want people to forget that there is still somebody out here that could do that to their daughter or anybody, and I just don't want them to be forgotten."

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell tells WSAZ the case is still an active investigation, and they follow up on information as they get it.