Mother pleads with hit-and-run driver to come forward

A mother is pleading with the driver of a truck that hit her car and took off to come forward.

Lesley Weeks' car was damaged in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

Lesley Weeks says she was driving Tuesday along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans with her children in the backseat and was stopped at a stoplight when she was rear-ended.

"I had come to pick my kids up from my parents' house and we were on our way to go get dinner," Weeks said. "Out of nowhere, I heard a very loud noise and a pain shot through my back. My kids were screaming and I looked up, and there was a truck literally in my trunk."

Weeks says the truck pushed her car into the car in front of her.

She says the damage to her car is extensive and has greatly set her back as far as the expenses.

"I take care of my kids pretty much by myself and I don't have a lot of extra room in my budget," Weeks said. "I've had to replace car seats, because after an accident you're not supposed to reuse car seats. So, I've had to replace those for my 4 and 6-year-old. My insurance will only cover a portion of the rental, so I'm having to pay for that. These are all expenses I was not prepared for. You really don't know how to prepare for something like this. It's definitely taking a toll on me and my ability to take care of my children."

St. Albans Police are now reviewing surveillance video, trying to identify the man they are working to find.

However, they say the driver is a man they believe to be in his 30s. They say he was wearing a dark grey shirt at the time of the accident.

Police say the truck is a Dodge Ram with chrome trim and that there should be damage to the truck.

Weeks says she now just wants that driver to come forward.

"Accidents happen, but it's really awful that you just drove away and left me and my kids to try to pick up these pieces," Weeks said. "Just take responsibility for your actions. We all make mistakes, but the true test of character is taking responsibility for those mistakes."

Weeks and her children were taken to the hospital, but they weren't seriously hurt.

"We are very, very thankful to be OK," Weeks said. "I'd just like to thank the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. The EMT was phenomenal and stayed with me while I was separated from my children until they were able to get us in beds near each other."

Weeks says the driver of the car she was pushed into got out and checked on her and her children to make sure they were alright.

Police say if they are able to identify the driver of the truck, he will likely be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

If you have any information about the accident, you are asked to call St. Albans Police at 304-727-2252.