Mother’s Day weekend planner

After an early week dry spell, Thursday saw the first meaningful showers of the new week pass with a half hour of brisk rain in spots. The suddenly humid air unleashed a downpour through the Huntington-Chesapeake-Proctorville area. The quick quarter of an inch of rain that fell had its humble begins as a scrawny shower near Paintsville Lake in Kentucky. As the cell drove north along the Country Music Highway it did blossom as it crossed into Wayne, West Virginia along Routes 52 and 152 on its way past Buffalo Creek and Beech Fork.

Other scattered showers fell into the evening as the moist and humid air of spring did its ground dampening work on gardens and farmers’ fields.

That same shower pattern will hold the first half of Friday before drying westerly winds arrive for Friday afternoon-evening.

Meanwhile the Mother’s Day weekend forecast is best described as unsettled though many hours on Saturday look dry for the East End Yard Sale in Charleston and other outdoor events. Showers will be lurking by afternoon as the wet pattern makes a return visit. Showers would be swooping in from south to north then.

Saturday night prom marches and Mother’s Day events are looking to get thoroughly wet as frequent showers and thunderstorms pass. While any notion of high water and localized flooding is conjecture this far out, it appears a new concern for streams to overflow will make for a tricky forecast for Sunday.

