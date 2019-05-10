Mother's Day weekend weather planner

The Mother’s Day weekend is upon us, and that means it’s time for the most important forecast of the spring. Rain or shine, all mom wants is to know is if, when and where it will rain and how cool or warm the air will feel.

Let’s tackle the feel of the air first as a northwest wind has arrived this Friday evening and with it a nice drop in temperature. So after hitting the 80s on Thursday and then staying in the upper 70s of Friday afternoon the shifting winds are blowing a cooler air mass into the region. By dawn Saturday 5K runners will find the low 50s air to feel 40s due to that stiff breeze. In addition charity runs in Madison, Kenova and Hurricane will likely be spiced with light rain showers. SO it will be an “umbrellas” up start to those races and runs.

Saturday morning’s rains will lay out roughly along and east of a Spencer to Huntington to West Liberty Kentucky line. Travel into Ohio and across Central WV and far Northern Kentucky will largely dodge the rain drops. But for the East End Yard Sale in Charleston lots of bargains amidst a damp morning is on tap.

Saturday night looks to start dry for prom marches (Hurricane High et al), but late night rain will return so young men and women driving home will need to stay alert and slow down on wet roads.

The Mother’s Day forecast offers a bigger challenge as rains will pass in waves with dry periods between each round of showers. Rains at dawn, noon and dusk may let up for a few hours in between action. Still the concern for enough rain to cause flooding in poor drainage areas will need to be respected. Odds favor more rain in the Southern Coalfields and Eastern Mountains of Ky and WV (1”-2”) while areas along and north of I-64 measure a more manageable ½”-1” of garden variety rains.

Any alerts of high water are purely speculative at this point, though the ground has had a chance to dry out this week (late week rains have been underwhelming). That may bode well or our region.

To sum up “unsettled” is the weather word this weekend with Doppler radar figured to be a busy fellow!

