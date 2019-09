A crash between a car and a motorcycle sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

No word on if any charges have been filed.

The 5400 block of Big Tyler Road was down to one lane where the crash happened.

