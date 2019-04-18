Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase

One man is facing charges following a Floyd County chase.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 80 in Martin.

Martin Police say they tried to pull over a man riding a motorcycle when he took off.

The chase continued for a little while before coming to an end on Highway 122 just outside Martin.

Police arrested Michael V. Collins, of Prestonsburg, and took him to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Collins was charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, among others.