A man died after a motorcycle crash on state Route 41 (Stanaford Road) in the Babcock State Park Area, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Keith Vonscio, who was from the Beckley area, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, deputies say.

Vonscio was transported to the hospital and died later.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No other vehicles were involved.