Motorcyclist goes over steep embankment in Cabell County

Emergency crews are on the scene Tuesday evening of a motorcycle accident, which is just outside of Barboursville city limits.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the driver of the motorcycle went off a large embankment in the 3600 block of Cyrus Creek Road.

The accident was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the man was complaining of back pain. He was taken to the hospital, according to crews at the scene, who say it appears he simply lost control while out riding his bike.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.