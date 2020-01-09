Mountaineer Challenge Academy to add second campus in Montgomery

An old college campus in a small town in Kanawha County is being repurposed.

The Mountaineer Challenge Academy will be adding a new location in Montgomery, West Virginia. The school will take over what was once the WVU Tech campus.

On Wednesday night, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Mountaineer Challenge Academy will be adding a new location in Montgomery. The school will take over what was once the WVU Tech campus.

"Its exciting in many ways," Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said. "Number one, it's great for Montgomery, it's great for the upper Kanawha Valley, it's a wonderful announcement for the kids that need this service."

The mayor says this will be a great boost for Montgomery's economy.

"It would certainly help us with our workforce, and you know the governor is all about increasing the workforce in West Virginia," Ingram said.

The program gives at-risk students who are between ages 16 and 18 a second chance to get a high school diploma. Students will live on campus for training and classes that run about 22 weeks. The program is funded by state and federal dollars and focuses on military based learning.

"The spin-off businesses and it's just an absolute wonderful thing to have people back in the community," Ingram said.

Mountaineer Challenge Academy's current location is in Preston County, but it will be expanding.

Jennifer Bell works at Gino's Pizza in Montgomery, but she used to work at WVU Tech.

"I worked at WVU Tech. I was a supervisor in the kitchens up there," Bell said. "Had a lot of students, miss those days. Those were good days."

When the campus moved to Beckley in 2017, Bell made the transfer, but she decided the drive was too far from Montgomery. She misses the students and welcomes the new ones who'll be coming.

"It's like the town just died. I mean, it's just kind of slow," Bell said.

Both Bell and Mayor Ingram hope this new addition will bring more jobs, more money and more involvement to a once bustling community.