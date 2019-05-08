Move over April: Cincinnati Zoo announces 2 giraffes are pregnant

A surprise fit for Mother’s Day: The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Wednesday morning that not one, but two of its giraffes are pregnant.

The happy news not only comes just days before Mother’s Day, but also timed perfectly to coincide with their annual Zoo Babies event.

The zoo says 12-year-old Tessa is due between the end of June and early July, but the big surprise is that 8-year-old Cece is also pregnant — not to steal, Tessa’s thunder, there’s enough excitement to be shared.

Cece is not due until around November, the zoo says.

The new giraffe babies will be the first born at the zoo since 2016 when Zoey and Cora were born, the zoo’s website says.

Tessa and Cece’s calves will be the 16th and 17th giraffe babies born at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Moms can show support for the animal moms-to-be Sunday with free admission to the zoo for Mother’s Day.

All zoo babies will also be celebrated all May long by visiting the Zoo

Babies event that comes free with regular zoo admission.

You can find where the zoo’s tiniest, cutest critters are located by following the six-foot-tall stork signs that mark their locations.

