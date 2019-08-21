MoviePass reports data breach, customers’ credit card numbers possibly exposed

MoviePass says some customers' records may have been compromised during a recent data breach.

Tech Crunch reports the movie ticket subscription service confirmed a security lapse that happened because a critical server was not protected with a password.

The breach affected tens of thousands of customers, exposing their MoviePass cards and their personal credit card information.

MoviePass has not confirmed the number of customers impacted.

MoviePass cards are essentially debit cards that customers use to pay for movies at theaters.

The company says its system is secure again and it will continue to disclose information about the incident.

