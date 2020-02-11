Mudslide partially blocks access to hospital

Access remains partially blocked Tuesday to Appalachian Regional Hospital because of a mudslide, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 12 reports.

The slide happened on state Route 292 between U.S. 119 and the hospital. That is near the location of the former Giovanni’s restaurant at mile-marker 6.

Roadway Engineer Vince Hayes says this is the second major landslide that happened in Pike County, closing both lanes and that there are not ruling out other slides this week.

“We’ve had several inches of rain in the last week or so and we have more coming so we had one last week, we have one this week and the forecast looks pretty bad,” Hayes said.

KYTC is considering preventive measures to avoid another slide in the area.

“An option may be to build a stabilization wall, and we may look at that," Hayes said. "But right now we are just going to look at what’s here is the road and what’s loose that we can reach with our equipment."

The clean-up process is taking longer than expected due to material and trees falling down as a result of the slide adding a commute for drivers.

“Well, I needed to go the doctor and then I needed to go the store while I was out," said driver Patty Francis. “I have to figure out a different way, I guess."

According to KYTC, traffic cannot get through to the hospital from U.S. 119 at the intersection on the Kentucky side of the state line bridge.

KYTC officials are unsure of when the road will reopen.

